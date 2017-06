Faith Walking: No Valley, No Mountain [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about victory in the valley. We often think about the valleys as the low place, whereas the mountains are the high point, when everyone wants to rock with you. But you should respect the valleys and the mountains, because God is with you in both places.

You have to keep your mind in the right place in valleys; use it as a training ground, so that you shine for God, and not yourself, by the time you get to the mountains. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this inspiring message on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

