GRIFF Tries To Capture TJ’s Heart With A Single’s Ministry Pick Up Line [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In “Hallelujah Holla!” GRIFF is helping out the singles ministry by showing off some pick up lines. In this clip, he tries one on TJ, who doesn’t exactly receive it like he intended her to. But still, GRIFF gets an A for effort with his commitment with this line.
Check out this exclusive video to watch the funny exchange in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
