GRIFF Tells Marvin Sapp How His Music Has Impacted Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Marvin Sapp came through to the Get Up! studio to hang out with GRIFF! Before they got to discussing a whole myriad of topics, GRIFF took a second to share with him, man-to-man, how Marvin’s music has be a blessing for him. Plus, GRIFF also passed on a message to him from his mom.

Check out this exclusive video to see GRIFF’s touching message to Marvin in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

