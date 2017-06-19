GRIFF’s Prayer: Deadbeat Dad Day [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF is acknowledging the day after Father’s Day, which he says is Deadbeat Dad Day. He asks that the law find all the fathers out there who haven’t been doing what they’re supposed to do. He also asks that all the mothers who have been doing double duty get the lump sum that they have been waiting for, and so righteously deserve for all their hard work.
Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this hilarious prayer on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Celebrating Our Favorite Celebrity Fathers
20 photos Launch gallery
1. Steph Curry
Source:Instagram
1 of 20
2. Barack Obama
Source:Instagram
2 of 20
3. Kevin Hart
Source:Instagram
3 of 20
4. Taye Diggs
Source:Instagram
4 of 20
5. Nas
Source:Instagram
5 of 20
6. DJ Khaled
Source:Instagram
6 of 20
7. Jay Z
Source:Instagram
7 of 20
8. Chris Bosh
Source:Instagram
8 of 20
9. Sean Diddy Combs
Source:Instagram
9 of 20
10. Snoop Dogg
Source:Instagram
10 of 20
11. Lance Gross
Source:Instagram
11 of 20
12. Ice Cube
12 of 20
13. Russell Simmons
Source:Instagram
13 of 20
14. Emmitt Smith
Source:Instagram
14 of 20
15. LeBron James
Source:Instagram
15 of 20
16. Boris Kodjoe
Source:Instagram
16 of 20
17. Spike Lee
Source:Instagram
17 of 20
18. John Legend
Source:Instagram
18 of 20
19. Chance The Rapper
Source:Instagram
19 of 20
20. Will Smith
20 of 20