GRIFF’s Prayer: Deadbeat Dad Day [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF is acknowledging the day after Father’s Day, which he says is Deadbeat Dad Day. He asks that the law find all the fathers out there who haven’t been doing what they’re supposed to do. He also asks that all the mothers who have been doing double duty get the lump sum that they have been waiting for, and so righteously deserve for all their hard work.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this hilarious prayer on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

