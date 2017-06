Erica Campbell Shares Her Awe From The Sea Of Galilee! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell and her whole family are in Israel! She excitedly sent greetings from a boat just before they went out onto the Sea of Galilee. Erica marvels at the thought of standing where Jesus once stood, and going out on a boat into the sea like He did with the disciples.

Check out this exclusive video to share the blessed moment of awe with Erica, in this clip brought to you by “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

