Mr. Griffin: You May Be Saved, But You Can Still Fail A Test [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
GRIFF explains that sometimes, God is testing us and we don’t even realize it. Well, that happened to GRIFF the other day, and he says he failed. It was an easy test, too, he says, and he failed hard. But he’s not going to be too hard on himself. Rather than that, he acknowledges what he did and is focused on how to get better.

Because while GRIFF may have failed this one test, he didn’t flunk out of school entirely. He just realized he needs to study more. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

