Marvin Sapp Tells Beautiful Story About Understanding When You’re Close To God [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Grammy-nominated and Stellar Award winning gospel artist, senior pastor, bishop and bible teacher Marvin Sapp came through to the “Get Up!” studio. He talked with GRIFF and Maurette Brown-Clark about his new song, “Close.” He told a story about a time he went down to visit a radio station in a little town. While he was there, he connected with a man named Soloman Edwards who sang a beautiful song.

Marvin asked for his permission to tweak it and record it, and make sure that Soloman received due credit and pay for his work. When Marvin got home, he realized his original reason for traveling to the station wasn’t the real reason at all. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

