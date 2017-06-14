Maurette Brown-Clark On Letting Your Kids Lean On God, And Not Just You [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Maurette Brown-Clark talks about raising her children, and the fact that she would do anything for them. But as they grow, she is learning to balance what she actually does for them, because they do have to learn on their own. She reminds herself that it is okay for them to fall, make mistakes, or get hurt, because those lessons will make them who they are.

Maurette also says she had to learn to trust what she taught them: trust in God, because He will always be with them. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

