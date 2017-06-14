Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Maurette Brown-Clark On Letting Your Kids Lean On God, And Not Just You [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Maurette Brown-Clark talks about raising her children, and the fact that she would do anything for them. But as they grow, she is learning to balance what she actually does for them, because they do have to learn on their own. She reminds herself that it is okay for them to fall, make mistakes, or get hurt, because those lessons will make them who they are.

Maurette also says she had to learn to trust what she taught them: trust in God, because He will always be with them. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Maurette Brown-Clark On The Unconditional Love Of Motherhood [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Maurette Brown-Clark Explains Faith As A “Down-Payment On Your Future” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Maurette Brown-Clark: Don’t Forget To Celebrate Your Own Victories [EXCLUSIVE]

Maurette Brown Clark’s Photos From The Grammy Awards 2017

10 photos Launch gallery

Maurette Brown Clark’s Photos From The Grammy Awards 2017

Continue reading Maurette Brown Clark’s Photos From The Grammy Awards 2017

Maurette Brown Clark’s Photos From The Grammy Awards 2017

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 6 days ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 weeks ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 3 weeks ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 1 month ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 months ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 2 months ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 months ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 months ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 3 months ago
03.31.17