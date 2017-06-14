Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: God Wants To Take All Your Burdens [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, Maurette Brown-Clark talks about her favorite show, Hoarders. The show illustrates that hoarding is just a manifestation of people’s underlying issues; fear, sadness, depression, etc. But, Maurette explains, your God loves you and cares for you, and wants to take all of your burdens on.

So you’ve got to let go of those cares, because God will take them on for you. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

