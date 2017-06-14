Rickey Smiley On Why He’d Rather Keep His TV Show Clean Than Gain More Viewers [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Comedian and radio host Rickey Smiley chatted with GRIFF and Maurette Brown-Clark! He recalls raising his children while GRIFF was raising a daughter of his own, and helping each other through tough times. He talks about season four of his docu-series “Rickey Smiley For Real,” and infusing it with a lot of teachable moments so that the whole family can watch together.

He talks about what you can expect to see from all of the personalities from the morning show Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

