Ronnie DeVoe & His Wife Shamari Are Expecting Twins! [PHOTOS]

It was just a few short months ago that we learned New Edition’s Ronnie DeVoe and his wife Shamari were adding a ‘new edition’ to their family. Turns out, that’ll be two!
The music couple took to social media this week to announce twins.
“We’ve been blessed with not 1, but 2 amazingly, incredible bundles of joy. GOD is so good,” DeVoe said. “We thank all of you for sending your prayers, well wishes and support!”
Check out their adorable reveal photo below!
SURPRISE!! Guess what we're having? —> #TWINS!! <— That's right, the DeVoe Twins are coming!! @ShamariDeVoe and I couldn't be happier… We've been blessed with not 1, but 2 amazingly, incredible bundles of joy. GOD is so good!! We thank all of you for sending your prayers, well wishes and support! Keep it coming… Love you to Life…! #SwipeLeft • 📸 @elle_photique
