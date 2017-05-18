Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ronnie DeVoe & His Wife Shamari Are Expecting Twins! [PHOTOS]

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

BET's 'The New Edition Story' Premiere Screening - After Party

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty


It was just a few short months ago that we learned New Edition’s Ronnie DeVoe and his wife Shamari were adding a ‘new edition’ to their family. Turns out, that’ll be two!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

The music couple took to social media this week to announce twins.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“We’ve been blessed with not 1, but 2 amazingly, incredible bundles of joy. GOD is so good,” DeVoe said. “We thank all of you for sending your prayers, well wishes and support!”

SEE ALSO: Bell Biv DeVoe Talks ‘New Edition’ Movie, New Music & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Check out their adorable reveal photo below!

 


The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Ronnie & Shamari DeVoe Are Expecting Their First Child! [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Ronnie & Shamari DeVoe Are Expecting Their First Child! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Ronnie & Shamari DeVoe Are Expecting Their First Child! [PHOTOS]

Ronnie & Shamari DeVoe Are Expecting Their First Child! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 2 weeks ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 3 weeks ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 4 weeks ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 4 weeks ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 4 weeks ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 1 month ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 months ago
02.20.17