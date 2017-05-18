Ronnie DeVoe & His Wife Shamari Are Expecting Twins! [PHOTOS]

It was just a few short months ago that we learnedand his wife Shamari were adding a ‘new edition’ to their family. Turns out, that’ll be two!

The music couple took to social media this week to announce twins.

“We’ve been blessed with not 1, but 2 amazingly, incredible bundles of joy. GOD is so good,” DeVoe said. “We thank all of you for sending your prayers, well wishes and support!”

Check out their adorable reveal photo below!