Tulsa Officer Acquitted For Shooting And Killing Unarmed Black Man

Emotions are high after Officer Betty Shelby was found not guilty of manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed Terence

Officer Shelby, 43, had been charged with manslaughter in the September 2016 shooting death of Crutcher, 40, during an encounter that began with the report of a stalled vehicle

According to NBC News, the district attorney’s office announced a verdict had been reached shortly after 9pm local time, more than eight hours after deliberations began.

Police report:

Shelby was among the officers who responded to reports of a stalled SUV left abandoned in the middle of a road just after 7:30 p.m. local time.

Police said Crutcher approached the vehicle but failed to listen to commands from officers. Shelby asked Crutcher if the car was his, but only mumbled to himself and didn’t respond, according to an affidavit.

Crutcher, who was unarmed, was seen walking to his car with his hands up before reaching into the driver’s side window. One of the officers fired his Taser at him. Shelby also fired her gun — striking the father of four in the lung, police said.

Read more at NBC News.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: