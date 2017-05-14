Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: A Message For Songwriters [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell wanted to speak to those who write songs. The art of writing is truly a gift, and what someone who possesses that gift should always do, is trust it. God gave you the gift, so don’t compare it to someone else’s. You don’t have to copy what other songwriters are doing just because they’re popular.

While it’s important to be constantly taking in art to inspire you, you have to trust that your unique interpretation of it is enough. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: Don’t Worship Your Kids, Don’t Forget Your Husband [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Take The Reprimand [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] 

RELATED: Ericaism: It’s A Blessing To Give [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

10 Hits You Didn’t Know Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds Wrote or Produced

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Hits You Didn’t Know Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds Wrote or Produced

Continue reading Ericaism: A Message For Songwriters [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

10 Hits You Didn’t Know Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds Wrote or Produced

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 1 week ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 weeks ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 3 weeks ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 3 weeks ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 4 weeks ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 1 month ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 months ago
02.20.17