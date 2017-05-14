Ericaism: A Message For Songwriters [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell wanted to speak to those who write songs. The art of writing is truly a gift, and what someone who possesses that gift should always do, is trust it. God gave you the gift, so don’t compare it to someone else’s. You don’t have to copy what other songwriters are doing just because they’re popular.

While it’s important to be constantly taking in art to inspire you, you have to trust that your unique interpretation of it is enough. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

