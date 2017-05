After last year fans thought “American Idol” would be a thing of the past, but ABC has decided to revive it and will bring it back for the 2017-18 season.

According to the Hollywood Reporter less than a week after making an offer, ABC has officially secured rights to the historic singing competition.

The announcement was made early Tuesday morning. The question now is who will host it and who will be the judges?

Read more at EURWEB.com

