School Delays Due To Yesterday’s Flooding

Melissa Wade
SC Flooding

Some of the area received over 8″ of rain causing major flooding, road closings, power outages and major delays yesterday.  Due to the flooding some area schools are delaying the start of school this morning so that officials can determine which roads are operational.  The delay gives bus drivers an opportunity to see the roads and prepare for issues that may have occurred overnight, officials said.

  • Caswell County Schools (Caswell) – Opening 2 hours late.
  • Dillard Academy Charter School (Wayne) – Opening 2 hours late.
  • Johnson Memorial Church Preschool (Harnett) – Opening 11am.
  • Nash-Rocky Mount Schools (Nash) – Opening 2 hours late.
  • NEED Inc. Head Start Centers – Opening 2 hours late.
  • Southside Christian School – Opening 2 hours late.
  • Wayne County Public Schools (Wayne) – 2 Hour Delay.
  • Wilson County Schools (Wilson) – Opening 2 hours late.

Source:  ABC11

