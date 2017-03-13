Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Cancel Baltimore Concert

Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey were set to perform at Royal Farms Arena on March 15, but the concert has been canceled due to Richie’s recent knee surgery.
“When you have been performing as long as I have it takes a toll on your body,” Richie said in a statement. “Unfortunately, my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100 percent ready to start the tour next month. I don’t want to disappoint my fans, and I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ together again.”
He and Mariah Carey’s “All the Hits” tour dates have been rescheduled, but shortened due to each of their tight schedules. Baltimore didn’t make the new list of tour stops, but nearby cities have. See the rescheduled tour dates below…
All the Hits Rescheduled Tour Dates
July 21 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
July 22 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
July 27 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
July 30 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
July 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
August 3 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
August 4 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
August 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
August 10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
August 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
August 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinity Energy Arena
August 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
August 18 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
August 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
August 24 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
August 26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 27 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
August 29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 1 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
September 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
September 5 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
