The Women Of The Black Panther Party

In honor of the Party's 50th anniversary this year, check out some of their most notable female members.

Posted 5 hours ago
With references to the Black Lives Matter movement, Malcolm X and the Black Panthers, Beyonce's half-time show at the Super Bowl on Sunday might be the most radical political statement from the superstar in her 20-year career.

While the image of the Black Panther Party often conjures one of a male in a signature beret carrying a gun, women were right there alongside the men of the party, making up an estimated 50 percent of membership.

Women played roles at every level of the party, from press secretaries and editors, to chairwomen.

In honor of the Party’s 50th anniversary this year, check out some of their most notable female members in this Black History Month gallery.

Kathleen Cleaver

The Most Prolific Women Of The Black Panther Party

The Most Prolific Women Of The Black Panther Party

The Most Prolific Women Of The Black Panther Party

