The Women Of The Black Panther Party

While the image of the Black Panther Party often conjures one of a male in a signature beret carrying a gun, women were right there alongside the men of the party, making up an estimated 50 percent of membership.

Women played roles at every level of the party, from press secretaries and editors, to chairwomen.

In honor of the Party’s 50th anniversary this year, check out some of their most notable female members in this Black History Month gallery.

VIDEO SOURCE: Inform | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

