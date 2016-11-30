CLOSE
Radio One
‘We Have To Do Better’ Responses To DA Findings On Keith Scott Shooting

District Attorney Andrew Murray’s decision not to charge Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Brentley Vinson in the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott didn’t come as a surprise to anyone, but that didn’t stop people from expressing their frustration with a criminal justice system that seems to routinely sanction killing black men.

 

During a press conference by the Community Relations Committee, nine people expressed their concerns that although Vinson followed the law, the law shouldn’t allow the killing of black men.

“We are we always shot first. Why are we not valuing folks? What are these broken systems that need reforming?” asked Raymond Kenndy.

Braxton Winston, citizen journalist, asked how do we hold law enforcement accountable.

“The system that provide checks and balances aren’t working,” he said.

Other speakers included ministers, barbers and other community activists who are currently working in neighborhoods. Charlotte Uprising also attended, and leader Ashley Williams announced their protest planned for Wednesday evening.

‘We Have To Do Better’ Responses To DA Findings On Keith Scott Shooting was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Braxton Winston , Brentley Vinson , CMPD , Keith Lamont Scott

