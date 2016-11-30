‘We Have To Do Better’ Responses To DA Findings On Keith Scott Shooting

More Protest Over Keith Lamont Scott Shooting Death (Photos) 36 photos Launch gallery More Protest Over Keith Lamont Scott Shooting Death (Photos) 1. This Dude Screamed "Blood Of Jesus" All Night Source:Tonya Jameson 1 of 36 2. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 2 of 36 3. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 3 of 36 4. 14805636762279 Source:Tonya Jameson 4 of 36 5. Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 5 of 36 6. Mattie Marshall, Olia Mitchelle talk with Greg Lacour Source:Tonya Jameson 6 of 36 7. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 7 of 36 8. Shaun Corbett at Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 8 of 36 9. Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 9 of 36 10. Mattie Marshall at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 10 of 36 11. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 11 of 36 12. Braxton Winston at Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 12 of 36 13. Olia Mitchelle at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 13 of 36 14. Raymond Kenndy Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 14 of 36 15. Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 15 of 36 16. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 16 of 36 17. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 17 of 36 18. Shaun Corbett at Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 18 of 36 19. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 19 of 36 20. Willie Ratchford Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 20 of 36 21. Shaun Corbett at at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 21 of 36 22. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 22 of 36 23. Raymond Kenndy at Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 23 of 36 24. Ashley Williams at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 24 of 36 25. Ashley Williams at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 25 of 36 26. Mattie Marshall at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 26 of 36 27. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 27 of 36 28. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 28 of 36 29. Willie Ratchford at Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 29 of 36 30. Mattie Marshall at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 30 of 36 31. Ashley Williams at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 31 of 36 32. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 32 of 36 33. Olia Mitchelle at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 33 of 36 34. Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 34 of 36 35. Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 35 of 36 36. Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading More Protest Over Keith Lamont Scott Shooting Death (Photos) More Protest Over Keith Lamont Scott Shooting Death (Photos)

District Attorney Andrew Murray’s decision not to charge Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Brentley Vinson in the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott didn’t come as a surprise to anyone, but that didn’t stop people from expressing their frustration with a criminal justice system that seems to routinely sanction killing black men.

During a press conference by the Community Relations Committee, nine people expressed their concerns that although Vinson followed the law, the law shouldn’t allow the killing of black men.

“We are we always shot first. Why are we not valuing folks? What are these broken systems that need reforming?” asked Raymond Kenndy.

Braxton Winston, citizen journalist, asked how do we hold law enforcement accountable.

“The system that provide checks and balances aren’t working,” he said.

Other speakers included ministers, barbers and other community activists who are currently working in neighborhoods. Charlotte Uprising also attended, and leader Ashley Williams announced their protest planned for Wednesday evening.

