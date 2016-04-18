CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

“GOD DID IT!” – Shirley Caesar Tells Callie Douglas At Women’s Empowerment [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Our hometown legend, Shirley Caesar gave it up to God at Women’s Empowerment when speaking to Callie Douglas about the various endeavors she has coming up. Watch above as Caesar reveals whats next for her music as well as the big screen above!

Tina Campbell

Women's Empowerment 2016

27 photos Launch gallery

Women's Empowerment 2016

Continue reading Women’s Empowerment 2016

Women's Empowerment 2016

Jaheim at Women's Empowerment 2016

Women's Empowerment Expo Main Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

Women's Empowerment Expo Main Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Women’s Empowerment Expo Main Stage [PHOTOS]

Women's Empowerment Expo Main Stage [PHOTOS]

Women's Empowerment 2016 Local

Local Acts Shine at Women's Empowerment 2016

8 photos Launch gallery

Local Acts Shine at Women's Empowerment 2016

Continue reading Local Acts Shine at Women’s Empowerment 2016

Local Acts Shine at Women's Empowerment 2016

“GOD DID IT!” – Shirley Caesar Tells Callie Douglas At Women’s Empowerment [VIDEO] was originally published on thelightnc.com

gospel , Pastor Shirley Caesar , Shirley Caesar

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 month ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close