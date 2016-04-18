0 reads Leave a comment
Our hometown legend, Shirley Caesar gave it up to God at Women’s Empowerment when speaking to Callie Douglas about the various endeavors she has coming up. Watch above as Caesar reveals whats next for her music as well as the big screen above!
“GOD DID IT!” – Shirley Caesar Tells Callie Douglas At Women’s Empowerment [VIDEO] was originally published on thelightnc.com
