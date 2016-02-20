CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Eddie Long Says He Considered Suicide [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s no secret that Bishop Eddie Long as been through an extremely tough season lately; as season where many would have gave up or given in.

Eddie Long even confesses that things were taking such a toll that he once considered taking his own life.

ALSO SEE:

Melissa’s Encourage Me Moment: Lord, Enlarge My Circle Of Love

Honor Thy Father: Stuart Scott’s Daughter’s Speak To His Spirit

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Eddie Long , suicide

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 month ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close