Accident In Durham Knocks Out Power To Hundreds

A crash that happened around 5:15 this morning is causing major power outages around the Forest Hill area in Durham.

A black vehicle slammed into a utility pole this morning causing it to snap leaving about 700 people with out power. Duke Energy is working to restore the power and are hoping to have the power restored by noon or 1pm.

Read more at ABC 11.

