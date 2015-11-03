CLOSE
National
Home

Bishop Shelton Bady: You Are What God Said You Are [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Bishop Shelton Bady is in-studio with the morning show family for some inspiring meditation Monday conversation! He talks about what God wants out of your relationship with him, why you must have direction in order to make every moment count, and more!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, he talks about how our times of prayer and reading scripture can give you insight, and how he teaches his son the word of God. Click on the audio player to hear the inspiring discussion with “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” in this exclusive interview

RELATED: Gladys Knight Credits Her Career Longevity To God [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Points Of Power: We Don’t Know What God Is Doing Behind The Scenes, But Something Is Happening [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Points Of Power: What Giving Up Tells God [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

 

Bishop Shelton Bady: You Are What God Said You Are [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

bishop shelton bady , God , word

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 4 days ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 4 days ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 6 days ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 7 days ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 2 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 2 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 4 weeks ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 1 month ago
06.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close