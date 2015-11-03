Your browser does not support iframes.

Bishop Shelton Bady is in-studio with the morning show family for some inspiring meditation Monday conversation! He talks about what God wants out of your relationship with him, why you must have direction in order to make every moment count, and more!

Plus, he talks about how our times of prayer and reading scripture can give you insight, and how he teaches his son the word of God. Click on the audio player to hear the inspiring discussion with “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” in this exclusive interview!

Bishop Shelton Bady: You Are What God Said You Are [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com