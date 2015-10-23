CLOSE
Bishop Secular Welcomes The Return Of Slips [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

After seeing a woman out and about wearing a slip recently, Bishop Secular explains his delight in seeing one for the first time in years! Click on the audio player to hear him express his joy in this exclusive clip from The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!

Get more Bishop Secular here and make sure to listen to Secular live weekdays at 8:10 a.m. EST/7:10 a.m. CST on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!”

Bishop Secular Welcomes The Return Of Slips [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

