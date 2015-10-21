CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Vice President Joe Biden Not Running For President

0 reads
Leave a comment

Barack Obama & Joe Biden Source: Getty

After months of speculation, vice president Joe Biden announced that he will not run for president in the 2016 election.

“Unfortunately, I believe we’re out of time. The necessary to mount a winning campaign,” Biden said in remarks from the White House.

Biden says he intends to stay involved and speak out on what’s best for the party and the country.

“I believe President Obama has led this nation from crisis to recovery,” he said.

Biden’s remarks sounded more like a campaign speech as he laid out the challenges facing America. His said he was proud to work with President Obama to help revive America. Biden also talked about economic division and the shrinking middle class. He lamented the influence of money on elections. Biden also talked about children and childcare and the need to triple the childcare tax credit. He said he wants the country to find a cure for cancer. Biden spoke out against America getting involved on every international crisis and against partisan divide.

I don’t think we should look at Republicans as our enemies. They are opposition not our enemies.” Biden said. “How can this country function without consensus? How can this country move forward without consensus?”

this_permalink = “https://praisecharlotte.com/category/radio-one/&#8221;; this_site = “https://praisecharlotte.com&#8221;;http://newsone.com//embed/playlist/3158310View gallery

Vice President Joe Biden Not Running For President was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Election 2016 , Joe Biden , Vice President

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 9 hours ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 4 weeks ago
07.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close