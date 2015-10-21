Vice President Joe Biden Not Running For President

Source: Getty

After months of speculation, vice president Joe Biden announced that he will not run for president in the 2016 election.

“Unfortunately, I believe we’re out of time. The necessary to mount a winning campaign,” Biden said in remarks from the White House.

Biden says he intends to stay involved and speak out on what’s best for the party and the country.

“I believe President Obama has led this nation from crisis to recovery,” he said.

Biden’s remarks sounded more like a campaign speech as he laid out the challenges facing America. His said he was proud to work with President Obama to help revive America. Biden also talked about economic division and the shrinking middle class. He lamented the influence of money on elections. Biden also talked about children and childcare and the need to triple the childcare tax credit. He said he wants the country to find a cure for cancer. Biden spoke out against America getting involved on every international crisis and against partisan divide.

I don’t think we should look at Republicans as our enemies. They are opposition not our enemies.” Biden said. “How can this country function without consensus? How can this country move forward without consensus?”

