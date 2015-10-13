What if your child’s school hired someone to come in, observe your child and his or her classmates at play, and in tern tell coaches, teachers or administrators what recess should be like? Is that a good idea? Click on the audio player to hear what these listeners said they thought about the concept in this edition of AV’s Say What!

Hear more AV Say What topics here

Are "Recess Consultants" A Good Thing For Children's Schools? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Min. Anthony Valary Posted October 13, 2015

