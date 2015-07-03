CLOSE
The Gospel Community Says Goodbye to Mother Maggie Ingram

Richmond, VA — It was truly a homegoing service for Richmond’s Queen of Gospel Music on Thursday, July 2, 2015.  Held at St. Paul’s Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Road, Richmond, VA at 11am several thousand filled the sanctuary to give their final farewell to a woman who loved Gospel Music and gave the Richmond Community someone to be proud of.

Her journey to Richmond started more than fifty years ago, when she arrived on Christmas Eve in 1961.  While she did not have presents for her children, she promised them a start to a better life.

While taking care of her family she also touched the lives of so many others from the Prison Ministry to her Music Ministry.

On Thursday, many came out for just that reason…Not because she died, but because of how she lived!

The homegoing service started with a mass choir singing back to back traditional favorites of Mother Maggie.  The choir consisted of various choirs that filled the choir loft of St. Paul’s Baptist Church, along with area musicians who followed every note.

Numerous Pastors, Preachers, Dignitaries including a Representative from Congress and the Mayors Office all had uplifting comments to say about Evg. Dr. Maggie Ingram.

She was truly a Role Model as well as a Humanitarian  and will be truly missed.

May we continue to keep the family in prayer.

