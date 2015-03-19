CLOSE
Entertainment News
What To Do When You’re In An Abusive Relationship [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Our letter today is from a woman who is engaged to a man with bipolar disorder. Due to his mood swings, he sometimes becomes violent. Despite the abuse she wants it to work. Listen to the audio player to hear AV and Marcus D. Wiley‘s advice on dealing with an abusive relationship, and explain why God is the only one who can save people in this edition of Yolanda’s Take.

Have a question for Yolanda? Submit it to yolandastake@gmail.com to hear it discussed on the show!

What To Do When You're In An Abusive Relationship [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

