Want to grace the Women’s Empowerment talent stage? Well here’s your chance!

Talent auditions for Women’s Empowerment 2015 will be held at 44 Soul Café located at 7361 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27615 on Sunday, March 29. Registration begins at 1:30pm and the Audition begins at 2:00pm. Ten winners from the local audition will be selected to perform on the Outside Sound Stage at the Women’s Empowerment Expo 2015 on Saturday, April 18, 2015. There is a $10 per person registration fee, which must be paid at the time of registration.

Women’s Empowerment 2015 Talent Auditions was originally published on foxync.com