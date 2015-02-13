CLOSE
National
Home

Movements and Voices of the African Diaspora Part 2: Armed Resistance

The independence movements that swept across the African continent during the mid 20th Century were unrelentingly bloody. The MAU MAU launched an effort to end the scourge of colonialism in Kenya, while other countries on the African continent engaged in violent campaigns to end imperialism and colonial rule.

The spirit and fervor of liberation by any means reached the distant shores of America and the Caribbean. The African Diaspora was determined to break the shackles of oppression, even if it meant armed resistance. In our second installment of our three-part series, ‘Movements and Voices of the African Diaspora,’ ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, explores the movements in which armed resistance was the alternative method of gaining freedom for Africans of the Diaspora.

Movements and Voices of the African Diaspora Part 2: Armed Resistance was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 11 hours ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 3 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close