The independence movements that swept across the African continent during the mid 20th Century were unrelentingly bloody. The MAU MAU launched an effort to end the scourge of colonialism in Kenya, while other countries on the African continent engaged in violent campaigns to end imperialism and colonial rule.

The spirit and fervor of liberation by any means reached the distant shores of America and the Caribbean. The African Diaspora was determined to break the shackles of oppression, even if it meant armed resistance. In our second installment of our three-part series, ‘Movements and Voices of the African Diaspora,’ ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, explores the movements in which armed resistance was the alternative method of gaining freedom for Africans of the Diaspora.

Movements and Voices of the African Diaspora Part 2: Armed Resistance was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted February 13, 2015

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: