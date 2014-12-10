NewsOne Minute: Five Worst States for African Americans, Plus NFL Seeks NYPD Advice

Racial disparities are alive and well in our country, but in some cases the gaps are more prevalent than others. Based on socio-economic factors, 24/7 Wall St. recently released a list of the top five worst states for African Americans to live in the country. Topping the list was Wisconsin, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Illinois and Pennsylvania. All of those states are plagued by inadequate education for young African Americans, geographical segregation, high black incarceration rates and high unemployment rates. “You’re never going to find a state or city where the outcome for blacks are better than for whites,” said Dr. Valerie Wilson, Program Director on Race and Ethnicity in the Economy at the Economic Policy Institute. Read more.

NFL Seeks NYPD Commissioner’s Advice On Personal Conduct Policy

Over the past few months the NFL has made headlines for their player’s personal lives over actual football games. After player Ray Rice’s messy, public domestic dispute, the league’s commissioner Roger Goodell came under fire for the way that he and the NFL handled the situation. After the league’s policies were scrutinized and criticized, the NFL decided that it was time to implement stronger personal conduct rules to hold players accountable for their wrongdoings. “I blew it,” Goodell said. “Our penalties didn’t fit the crimes.” Goodell has sought the advice of NYPD Police Commissioner Bill Bratton while developing the plan. He reportedly asked Bratton about the way he handles similar situations within the NYPD. He asked if he pulled his officers off of the job immediately, if the NYPD runs their own investigation, and if cops still get paid during investigations. The new set of personal-conduct rules is slated to be released to the team owners today. Read more.

Nina Simone Documentary Coming to Netflix

A new film being released through Netflix will focus on the legacy of songstress Nina Simone and her contributions to the music industry and social activism. The documentary, “What Happened, Miss Simone?,” will featured candid interviews with family, friends and those who have collaborated with her musically. The film was executive produced by her daughter Lisa Simone Kelly and directed by Academy Award nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus. “I’m thrilled that Netflix has embraced the incredible story of Nina Simone and partnered with RadicalMedia on this film,” said Garbus. “For each of her millions of fans, Nina feels like a treasured secret. With ‘What Happened, Miss Simone?,’ I’m excited to help bring her passion, her music and her story to the world.” “What Happened, Miss Simone?” is slated to be available for streaming on Netflix in 2015. Read more.

