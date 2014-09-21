Part sermon, part concert, James Fortune performed an uplifting set at Women’s Empowerment 2014. By the end of the show, strangers hugged, women cried and the blessings poured through the roof.
James Fortune Women's Empowerment 2014
17 photos Launch gallery
James Fortune Women's Empowerment 2014
1. fancam_graphic1 of 17
2. James Fortune Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 2 of 17
3. James Fortune Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 3 of 17
4. James Fortune Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 4 of 17
5. James Fortune Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 5 of 17
6. James Fortune Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 6 of 17
7. James Fortune Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 7 of 17
8. James Fortune Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 8 of 17
9. James Fortune Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 9 of 17
10. James Fortune Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 10 of 17
11. James Fortune Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 11 of 17
12. James Fortune Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 12 of 17
13. James Fortune Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 13 of 17
14. James Fortune Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 14 of 17
15. James Fortune Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 15 of 17
16. James Fortune Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 16 of 17
17. James Fortune Women's Empowerment 2014Source:Amanda Ricks 17 of 17
James Fortune Says The Blessings Are Here At #WERVA (Video + Video) was originally published on praiserichmond.com
comments – add yours