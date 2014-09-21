James Fortune Says The Blessings Are Here At #WERVA (Video + Video)

Part sermon, part concert, James Fortune performed an uplifting set at Women’s Empowerment 2014. By the end of the show, strangers hugged, women cried and the blessings poured through the roof.

James Fortune Says The Blessings Are Here At #WERVA (Video + Video) was originally published on praiserichmond.com

