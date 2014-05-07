Tasha Page-Lockheart On What Surprised Her About Kirk Franklin [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tasha Page-Lockheart is working very closely with Kirk Franklin on her new album. She talks to “The James Fortune Show” about what it’s like working with the gospel music genius in this exclusive interview. Listen to the audio player to hear what surprised her the most about him.

