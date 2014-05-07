CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Tasha Page-Lockheart On What Surprised Her About Kirk Franklin [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Tasha Page-Lockheart is working very closely with Kirk Franklin on her new album. She talks to “The James Fortune Show” about what it’s like working with the gospel music genius in this exclusive interview. Listen to the audio player to hear what surprised her the most about him.

Get The Very Latest From “The James Fortune Show” On Facebook!

Tasha Page-Lockheart On What Surprised Her About Kirk Franklin [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

kirk franklin , Tasha Page Lockhart , Tasha Page-Lockhart Different

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 6 days ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 7 days ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 1 week ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 1 week ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close