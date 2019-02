Jessica Reedy performs at the Lamplighter Awards.

The annual awards program recognized individuals in the Raleigh-Durham area who created programs that benefited their communities or lead exemplary lives. They were ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We were proud to recognize them. Nearly a dozen national artists performed at the event.

[ooyala code=”JwNDd4NzqQrhAR_OP9Z-kA43fA288LeR”]

