First Lady To Attend CIAA Festivities During NC Visit

Officials confirmed Tuesday that First Lady Michelle Obama will make an appearance at Time Warner Cable Arena on Friday to promote her anti-obesity campaign. Tournament organizers say it’s an exciting development during an already pivotal year.

“I think she is the classiest person I have ever seen in my life,” said Regina Washington, a senior from Chowan University. “I want to meet her really bad.”

Obama will join Sen. Kay Hagan, D-N.C., at the arena for an event promoting the Let’s Move campaign. CIAA officials say it’s scheduled between the 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. games.

“History is being made this week. We’re making history with the 100th anniversary and then history with the first lady coming,” said interim CIAA commissioner Peggy Davis.

With record crowds already expected for the centennial event, Davis says this addition to the lineup will only draw more national attention to the tournament and what it stands for.

Ticket holders should be aware that security will be stepped up significantly for the event, so be sure to arrive extra early if you plan on attending.

“Of course there are some measures that have been put in place to ensure that our fans are not compromised and our fans coming in here have the opportunity to see her and she comes in and has a great experience at the CIAA,” said Davis.

The first lady will arrive in Raleigh at 11:30 a.m. and plans to speak at a Democratic National Committee reception there. Following the CIAA, Obama will speak at a another DNC event in Charlotte at 5:30 p.m.

Source