Whitney Houston’s Death To Be Ruled An Accident

The actual cause of death is temporarily listed as “deferred,” pending the results of toxicology reports, but a new report speculates that it will be ruled an accident.

Sources point out that there was no sign of foul play, no marks on her body indicating struggle and killing herself was the furthest thing from her mind.  At the scene of her death there were a few bottles of prescription drugs but nothing looked unusual. 

The family has always believed that Whitney death was not a deliberate action on her part but rather an accident.

