Scientists Say Simply Smelling Foods Can Give You More Energy

Sniffing your favorite meals may provide a quick energy boost, according to new scientific findings.

Published on March 11, 2026

Close-Up Of Coffees With Roasted Coffee Beans Served On Table
Source: Francesco Perre / EyeEm / Getty

Scientists say coffee isn’t the only thing that can boost your energy—sometimes just the smell of certain foods can help wake up your brain. Scents like coffee, peppermint, lemongrass, orange, and even chocolate can stimulate the brain’s olfactory and limbic systems, which influence mood, memory, and alertness. Experts say smelling roasted coffee beans may increase alertness, while peppermint’s menthol can improve focus and circulation to the brain. Lemongrass may help clear brain fog, and the scent of chocolate can trigger dopamine, boosting mood and feelings of well-being.

