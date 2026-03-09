Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 9, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

When it comes to keeping our community informed and culturally connected, Sybil Wilkes remains an unparalleled, trusted voice. Through her powerful “What We Need to Know” segment, she consistently delivers the essential news that impacts our daily lives. Her latest broadcast brings together vital updates ranging from monumental celebrations of civil rights pioneers to pressing economic shifts and profound spiritual guidance. Here is a breakdown of the vital stories you need to know today to navigate the week ahead.

Honoring Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr.: A Legacy of Empowerment

We begin by celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of the Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr. On Chicago’s South Side, a powerful gathering took place at the House of Hope, uniting three former US Presidents to honor this civil rights giant. During the deeply moving service, former President Barack Obama praised Reverend Jackson for breaking barriers, bringing historic social change, and actively paving the road for Black presidential candidates. The crowd united to honor his lifelong belief in the dignity of every individual, chanting his iconic and empowering words: “I am somebody.”s.