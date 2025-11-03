Melissa’s Grub Plug: Hot Chocolate Hydration Multiplier

Source: Farion_O / Getty

Liquid I.V., known for its flavorful electrolyte mixes that make it easy to stay hydrated, has now developed a new mix perfect for the chilly months to come.

The new limited edition flavor, The Hot Chocolate Hydration Multiplier, is perfect for the upcoming winter season. The new flavor has the familiar chocolatey cocoa flavor we all know and love. According to the brand, it is also made with three times the electrolytes found in most popular sports drinks and will keep you hydrated during the holiday season.

To enjoy this chocolate beverage, simply mix a stick of the Liquid I.V. with about eight ounces of hot water, like you would do any hydration electrolyte packet.

The Hot Chocolate Hydration Multiplier is available in most grocery and retail stores.