Man Shot, Killed Outside Coyote Joe’s Over Weekend

Charlotte police say a man was shot and killed early Sunday outside the popular Coyote Joe’s nightclub in west Charlotte.

According to CMPD, the shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. in the club’s parking lot on Wilkinson Boulevard. Off-duty officers working security at the nightclub heard gunfire and quickly responded.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old Jason Lamar Neal, died at the scene. Police arrested 44-year-old Andre Tyrell Walker of the Lake Norman area and charged him with murder. Court records show Walker was denied bond and also faces a trafficking in cocaine charge.

Investigators say the shooting began as a dispute between the two men. A police affidavit noted a witness heard one man say, “Youngblood, you started some problems you didn’t want to deal with but now you have to,” just before three shots were fired.

This homicide was one of four reported in Charlotte over the weekend, according to police.

