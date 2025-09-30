Listen Live
‘The Chosen’ Breaks Guinness World Record

Most Translated Streaming Series coming to Charlotte for next convention.

Published on September 30, 2025

The Chosen, the hit faith-based drama, has officially earned a Guinness World Record for becoming the most translated season of a streaming series. Season 1 of the show is now available in 58 languages, with closed captions offered in 86—a milestone that reflects its growing global impact.

The achievement was confirmed by Guinness World Records, recognizing the tireless efforts of the translation teams and the show’s commitment to reaching audiences around the world. Backed by the Come and See Foundation, The Chosen has an ambitious goal: to make the series accessible in 600 languages, breaking barriers and connecting viewers through the power of storytelling.

As its reach continues to grow, fans can now stream Season 5 for free. And for those looking to connect in person, the next ChosenCon fan convention is set for February 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

