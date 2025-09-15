Meet Our September Pastor of the Month!

Source: Radio One Creative Services / Radio One Creative Services

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in the community with the Pastor of the Month presentation, sponsored by Trice Funeral Home, LLC.

Our September Pastor of the Month is Dr. Thomas C. Leak, who has dedicated 56 years to serving as the pastor of Smith Temple Church of God in Christ in Fayetteville, NC.

For the past 20 years, Dr. Leak has also pastored Victory Through Faith Church of God in Christ, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to his faith and community. Married to Mother Pecolia Leak for 62 years, their union has been blessed with eight children.

Dr. Leak’s life is a testament to his love for God and humanity. A philanthropist at heart, he received an honorary Doctorate of Humanities Degree in 2015. Known for his punctuality and accountability, he lives and breathes ministry, tirelessly working to promote human welfare. Through partnerships with other churches, he supports food banks, clothing closets, and financial aid initiatives, while also comforting grieving families and reminding the body of Christ to stay focused on God.

His contributions to ministry are vast, including feeding communities, hosting city-wide crusades, providing scholarships, organizing senior citizen breakfasts, and participating in street revivals, radio broadcasts, and community events like the Martin Luther King Jr. Marches and Christmas parades.

Dr. Leak is the visionary behind the Kingdom Advancement Project, an initiative aimed at improving community welfare. This project supports organizations like Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, local schools, foster children, and law enforcement. A highlight of the project is the plan to build a two- or three-bedroom home on church property to assist families in need.

With the motto “I BELIEVE GOD,” Dr. Leak’s legacy is one of faith, service, and unwavering dedication to making the world a better place.