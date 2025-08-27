Listen Live
Local

Kamala Harris to Visit Durham on National Book Tour

Kamala Harris is bringing her book tour to the Durham Performing Arts Center

Published on August 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Vice President Kamala Harris Visit Columbus Ohio
Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

Former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate Kamala Harris is bringing her book tour to the Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC) on October 15 as part of a 15-city international tour promoting her new memoir, 107 Days.

The book recounts Harris’s brief 2024 presidential campaign, offering insights into the experience, lessons learned, and her perspective on the path forward. According to publisher Simon & Schuster, the events will give Harris a platform to share “what she saw, what she learned, and what it will take to move forward.”

Each ticket to the DPAC event includes a copy of the book. Tickets go on sale August 22.

Related Stories

Harris is partnering with independent bookstores for the tour. In Durham, the event is presented in collaboration with local favorite Quail Ridge Books.

In addition to Durham, the tour will include stops in major cities such as New York, San Francisco, Toronto, and London.

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
K97.5 College Tour: St. Augustine University
Local

Resignation of St. Aug.’s Interim President Sparks New Uncertainty

Lifestyle

How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Money Monday | Kim Fox Dunigan Breaks Down AI in Schools and Churches

Stellar Awards
National

List Of 2025 Stellar Award Winners

Lifestyle

Praying for You | Ericaism

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close