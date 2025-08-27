Kamala Harris to Visit Durham on National Book Tour

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

Former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate Kamala Harris is bringing her book tour to the Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC) on October 15 as part of a 15-city international tour promoting her new memoir, 107 Days.

The book recounts Harris’s brief 2024 presidential campaign, offering insights into the experience, lessons learned, and her perspective on the path forward. According to publisher Simon & Schuster, the events will give Harris a platform to share “what she saw, what she learned, and what it will take to move forward.”

Each ticket to the DPAC event includes a copy of the book. Tickets go on sale August 22.

Harris is partnering with independent bookstores for the tour. In Durham, the event is presented in collaboration with local favorite Quail Ridge Books.

In addition to Durham, the tour will include stops in major cities such as New York, San Francisco, Toronto, and London.