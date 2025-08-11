New Report Reveals NC Teachers Rank 2nd For Spending Out of Pocket
North Carolina teachers are spending big out of their own pockets — over $1,600 a year on classroom supplies — making them the second-highest in the country. A new report shows teachers in several states are facing similar challenges. Many in NC are even working second jobs to get by.
Governor Josh Stein is calling on lawmakers to boost school funding to ease the burden on educators.
-
Power of the Psalms: The Best Psalms For Divine Protection, Abundance, & Strengthening Your Relationship With God for Elev8 submitted 4/21/25 by ZYA
-
Kamala Harris to Visit Durham on National Book Tour
-
How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
Melissa Wade and Erica Campbell Among 40th Annual Stellar Awards Nominees
-
African American Cultural Festival Features Worship & Comedy
-
List Of 2025 Stellar Award Winners
-
North Carolina Ranked 3rd Best State For Black-Owned Businesses
-
Raleigh Breaks Ground on First Permanently Affordable Cottage Court