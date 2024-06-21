Meet June 2024’s Pastor Of The Month!

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation, sponsored by Trice Funeral Home, LLC!

This month, we are proud to honor Dr. Frankie L. McLean, Senior Pastor of the historic Apex First Baptist Church! Dr. McLean was nominated by Laura B. of Apex. Here’s more about our honoree:

Dr. Frankie L. McLean is the Senior Pastor of the historic Apex First Baptist Church of Apex, NC. He was born in Raeford, NC to Willie (Deceased) and Mary R. McLean. His proudest accomplishment is his family. He is married to Dr. Alisa R. McLean, his wife of 30 years, who is the Interim Superintendent of Thomasville City Schools. They are proud parents of their lovely daughter, Mrs. Imari McLean Way, and their beloved son-in-love, Dr. Kier A. Way. They are also grandparents to their new granddaughter, Ami Rhaenyra Way. Pastor McLean is a licensed Attorney having received his Juris Doctorate Degree from the North Carolina Central University School of Law. He has over 20 years of experience in working in the Pharmaceutical Industry. He is also a lifetime member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

His Pastoral journey began in September 2002 when he was called to serve as the senior pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church in Thomasville, NC. Under his 12 years of leadership FMBC grew from just 150 members to over 1000. This exponential growth including purchasing land, an additional facility and upgrading and retrofitting the existing building for much needed space.

In 2015, Pastor McLean was named Special Assistant to Pastor Kenneth Ray Hammond at Union Baptist Church in Durham, NC and became an associate of Transitions Ministry Associates where he assisted Churches in their search for new Pastors. In 2018, Rev. McLean was honored to be the “Founder’s Day Speaker” at Apex School of Theology located in Durham, NC, from whom he would later receive his Honorary Doctor of Divinity Degree.

In November 2018, Rev. McLean accepted the call to Pastor at Apex First Baptist Church; he preached his first sermon as Pastor-elect on December 31, 2018. He was installed as Pastor of Apex First Baptist Church on Sunday, March 10, 2019.