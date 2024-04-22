Safely dispose of your unneeded or expired prescription and over-the counter medications at the local pharmacies listed below. This is a free service and no questions will be asked.
- Falls River Pharmacy at 10930 Raven Ridge Rd
- Wegmans at 1200 Wake Towne Dr
Why participate?
- Protect loved ones from medication misuse and addiction
- Use a safe, convenient, and free disposal service with no questions asked
- Educate yourself about the risks of medication abuse and improper disposal
Locations
- Falls River Pharmacy at 10930 Raven Ridge Rd (North Raleigh)
- Wegmans at 1200 Wake Towne Dr (North Raleigh)
Need help?
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, reach out to the Substance Use Advisory Commission at suac.raleigh@gmail.com for support and resources.
Together, let’s make our community safer and healthier.
A full list of Year Round Pharmaceutical Disposal Locations can be found online.
National Prescription Take Back Day Event was originally published on foxync.com
