Listen Live
Local

National Prescription Take Back Day Event

Published on April 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Progesterone pills used in Hormone Replacement Therapy

Source: BSIP/UIG / Getty

Safely dispose of your unneeded or expired prescription and over-the counter medications at the local pharmacies listed below. This is a free service and no questions will be asked.

  • Falls River Pharmacy at 10930 Raven Ridge Rd
  • Wegmans at 1200 Wake Towne Dr
Join the City of Raleigh Police Department, Department of Equity and Inclusion, and the Substance Use Advisory Commission in addressing the drug overdose epidemic by participating in the DEA’s National Prescription Take Back Day. Safeguard your community’s safety and health by responsibly disposing of unneeded medication.This event will take place on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the participating locations below.

Why participate?

  • Protect loved ones from medication misuse and addiction
  • Use a safe, convenient, and free disposal service with no questions asked
  • Educate yourself about the risks of medication abuse and improper disposal

Locations

  • Falls River Pharmacy at 10930 Raven Ridge Rd (North Raleigh)
  • Wegmans at 1200 Wake Towne Dr (North Raleigh)

Need help?

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, reach out to the Substance Use Advisory Commission at suac.raleigh@gmail.com for support and resources.

Together, let’s make our community safer and healthier.

A full list of Year Round Pharmaceutical Disposal Locations can be found online.

National Prescription Take Back Day Event  was originally published on foxync.com

RELATED TAGS

National Prescription Take Back Day Prescription Drugs

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Obituaries

Mandisa, Grammy Award-Winning Singer & Former “American Idol” Contestant, Passes Away At 47

Local

National Prescription Take Back Day Event

Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events
News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

Hutchison Funeral Home blog flowers thumb
Entertainment

Link To Sandra Crouch Homegoing Service Today

Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor
Local

Pastor Of The Month – April 2024

The Light - Stellar Award FYC
Local

Vote Round 1 Of The Stellar Awards For The Light 103.9

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Women's Empowerment Expo 2024
Public Figures

Sarah Jakes Roberts Talks Empowering Women and New Book

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close