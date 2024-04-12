Listen Live
Entertainment

“The Real Story Of Jesus” Cartoon Receives Funding For 100 Additional Language Translations

Published on April 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
African American man praying and reading the Bible.

Source: pixelheadphoto / Getty

In a tale that transcends culture, RevelationMedia is extending its ground-breaking iBIBLE initiative by adding more languages to its creative expression of The Real Story of Jesus.

Last December, the media company released an iBIBLE special cartoon episode titled The Real Story of Jesus that was met by over 1.2 million views worldwide and over 89,000 people who made the decision to follow Christ. Due to the overwhelming success of the release, RevelationMedia set out to expand its reach and recently announced that they received funding to translate the episode into 100 additional languages after only starting out with 13.

“The overwhelming response to ‘The Real Story of Jesus’ gives us a window into the work that God is doing around the world to draw people to Himself,” Andrea Wilson, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at RevelationMedia, says. “Adults and children worldwide are hearing the story of Jesus in their own language in a visual format they can engage with – many of whom may not have heard the name of Jesus. Funding 100 additional languages is a beautiful beginning, and we’re just getting started.”

While RevelationMedia’s mission is to provide “comprehensive, visual and interactive presentation of the entire biblical narrative from Genesis to Revelation” that’s accessible worldwide, The Real Story of Jesus follows the story of Jesus’ creation, life and resurrection.

 

“The Real Story Of Jesus” Cartoon Receives Funding For 100 Additional Language Translations  was originally published on elev8.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor
Local

Pastor Of The Month – April 2024

Entertainment

“The Real Story Of Jesus” Cartoon Receives Funding For 100 Additional Language Translations

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events
News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

The Light - Stellar Award FYC
Local

Vote Round 1 Of The Stellar Awards For The Light 103.9

Hutchison Funeral Home blog flowers thumb
Entertainment

Link To Sandra Crouch Homegoing Service Today

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Local

Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week “All Is Well”

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close