Kirk Franklin’s son is engaged!
Caziah Franklin took to Instagram to share photos of his beach proposal to his girlfriend, Alena Pitts this week. The couple went public with their relationship back in 2021 and over the years have shared their love through special moments on Instagram. It only made sense that this special moment was also shared publicly with those who have been following their love story since the beginning.
“There’s nothing we could say that would give this moment justice,” he wrote. “Yay we’re getting married! xoxo.”
While the likes and comments flooded with congratulations and well wishes, the excitement didn’t stop there. Kirk Franklin also posted about the news, congratulating his son and soon-to-be daughter-in-law: “My young king has found his queen. I’m going to miss my little boy….But I know he needs to grow so his future bride and the entire world can benefit from the man he’s become. His new love is a beautiful soul, I pray she feels every ounce of It that we’ve been blessed to give him, because it’s now hers as well. I promise y’all…HE’S READY! CONGRATULATIONS,” Kirk said.
On Bended Knee: Kirk Franklin’s Son Caziah Gets Engaged was originally published on elev8.com
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed
-
Pastor Of The Month - April 2024
-
Spring Carnival for Special Olympics Returns to Knightdale
-
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black Man to Win Supporting Actor Oscar, Dies at 87
-
Sandra Crouch, Grammy-Winning Gospel Artist & Twin of Andraé Crouch, Passes Away at 81
-
Grub Plug: The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens in Apex
-
Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away