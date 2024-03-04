Her Story – Harriet Tubman: Strength, Patience, and Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Her Story – Harriet Tubman: Strength, Patience, and Passion”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, "Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage" that I work with my bride, D. We've been married going on almost 40 years and I've not had an argument in almost 35 years.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, I want to give you some tips on winning that we can learn from Harriet Tubman. Harriet Tubman was born enslaved, but she decided she was not going to stay that way. And she escaped to freedom. After she escaped. She then decided to go back and free her family.

Then she went back, and freed her friends. And then she went back and freed many, many others. She made 19 trips into the South and never lost one passenger on her journey to freedom. I love this quote, she said. “I freed 1000 slaves and could have freed 1000 more if only they knew they were slaves.”

That speaks to mindset and how you must develop a positive mindset in order to win. I also love this quote by Harriet Tubman. “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember you have the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars and the change of the world. And you can.”

