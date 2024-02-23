The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tax season’s creeping around the corner, but don’t sweat. The IRS is offering in-person help near Raleigh this Saturday, with no appointment needed.

Hit up the Taxpayer Assistance Center at 7751 Brier Creek Parkway, Suite 102, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They’re usually weekday-only, but they’re extending hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays until April 16.

You can also receive Online Account Assistance, ITIN Renewal, Identity Theft help, and more. Just bring your ID, Social Security numbers, IRS letters, and other necessary documents.

If you plan to request identity verification services, taxpayers must bring two forms of identification. One must be a current government-issued photo identification. Also, bring a copy of the tax return filed for the year in question if one was filed.

Future dates? March 16 in Charlotte (10715 David Taylor Dr., 28262) and Fayetteville (225 Green St., 28301). April 13, back in Charlotte.

Need Help with Taxes in Raleigh? Check Here was originally published on hiphopnc.com