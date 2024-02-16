Listen Live
Deon Cole Brings Laughs to Raleigh Improv

Published on February 16, 2024

Deon Cole 4th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors Awards

Source: Courtesy ABFF / Courtesy 

Get ready for an evening of laughter as comedian and actor Deon Cole graces the stage at Raleigh Improv on Sunday, February 18th, starting at 9:30 PM for the My New Normal Tour.

This much-anticipated event promises a night of comedy and entertainment for fans aged 21 and above.

Deon Cole, known for his comedic prowess and talent, has left audiences in stitches with his performances. With notable roles in popular productions like Blackish, The Color Purple, and memorable appearances in Old Spice commercials, Cole has solidified his place in the comedy and entertainment industry.

The show will draw laughter from his diverse experiences and unique perspectives, creating a night to remember.

Secure your tickets for an unforgettable night on February 18th.

Find tickets and more information here.

